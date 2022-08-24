European Commission Report Says Continent Facing Worst Drought in 500 Years

The dry spell is expected to hit harvests hard. For instance, compared to the average of the last five years, the forecasts for harvest in European Union countries are down 16 percent for grain maize, 15 percent for soybeans and 12 percent for sunflowers.

According to the report, the countries that are under the radar are Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Romania, Hungary, northern Serbia, Ukraine, Moldova, Ireland and the UK.

But it's not just Europe. China is grappling with its worst heatwave in over 60 years. Temperatures have crossed 40 degree Celsius in over a dozen cites in the country, creating drought-like conditions in several parts.

Eight provinces currently have warnings in place for temperatures above 44 degree Celsius. Chongqing, a self-administered province near Sichuan, reached a record 44.4 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

In an effort to induce artificial rainfall to help with the drought-like conditions, the government has resorted to cloud seeding by sending airplanes to fire the chemical silver iodide into the clouds to make it rain.