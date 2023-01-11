Delhi Witnessed Third Worst Cold Wave in 23 Years: IMD
The IMD has also forewarned of another cold spell, beginning from 14 January.
Delhi has been undergoing one of the most severe cold waves recorded in the last 23 years. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the capital's third worst cold spell in over two decades.
Record-breaking chill gripped the national capital between 3-9 January.
"During these five days, the temperature was around two to four degrees. As per the data available with us, this was the third worst cold spell in 23 years," news agency ANI quoted IMD scientist, RK Jenamani, as saying.
Further, the central agency has warned of another cold spell to begin from 14 January.
The national capital region was enveloped in 50 long hours of dense fog in January - the maximum since 2019.
He added, "For the Himalayan states like Jammu and Kashmir mainly Kashmir, we expect heavy rain or snow on 12 January. We expect rain or snowfall in Himachal and Uttarakhand between 11-14 January."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from climate-change
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.