Delhi Witnessed Third Worst Cold Wave in 23 Years: IMD

The IMD has also forewarned of another cold spell, beginning from 14 January.

The Quint
Published
Climate Change
1 min read
Delhi Witnessed Third Worst Cold Wave in 23 Years: IMD
i

Delhi has been undergoing one of the most severe cold waves recorded in the last 23 years. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the capital's third worst cold spell in over two decades.

Record-breaking chill gripped the national capital between 3-9 January.

"During these five days, the temperature was around two to four degrees. As per the data available with us, this was the third worst cold spell in 23 years," news agency ANI quoted IMD scientist, RK Jenamani, as saying.

Further, the central agency has warned of another cold spell to begin from 14 January.

The national capital region was enveloped in 50 long hours of dense fog in January - the maximum since 2019.

As per the scientist, there may be rain, drizzle and snowfall across the country on 12 January, with drizzling in states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Western UP and Northern Rajasthan.

He added, "For the Himalayan states like Jammu and Kashmir mainly Kashmir, we expect heavy rain or snow on 12 January. We expect rain or snowfall in Himachal and Uttarakhand between 11-14 January."

Topics:  Delhi   Cold Wave 

