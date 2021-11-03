Why COP26 Agreement Will Struggle to Reverse Global Forest Loss by 2030

More than 100 world leaders meeting at COP26 – the UN climate summit in Glasgow – have committed to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030 .

The countries that have signed the agreement contain 85 percent of the world’s forests. The announcement includes £14 billion (US$19.2 billion) of public and private funds for conservation efforts. In addition, 28 countries have committed to ensuring trade in globally important commodities such as palm oil, cocoa and soy, does not contribute to deforestation.