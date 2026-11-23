Two days after the COP31 global climate summit was supposed to finish, the talks in Antalya, Turkey, have come to an end – but not as we might have hoped.

Agreement simply could not be reached. The sticking point was the omission of fossil fuels in draft texts. The European Union (EU) led a revolt, shattering the consensus needed to adopt the cover text proposed by the Turkish and Australian conveners.

In a year of unprecedented climate disasters, a supercharged El Niño and as the world heads inevitably past 1.5 °C of warming, the EU and other nations said that the international process did not meet the moment.