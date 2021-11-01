COP26: We Need Strong Carbon-Trading Rules to Shun High Levels of Global Warming

For instance, natural gas consumption continues to grow in emerging economies. China, for example, has committed to increasing its natural gas consumption by 15 percent in 2030 and switching to gas in industry and buildings . China currently relies on imports to cover about half of its domestic consumption . Given its recent energy crisis , China is set to become even more reliant on external sources of energy, including natural gas, to meet its basic energy needs.

Natural gas production in Canada will increase around 20 percent over the next 20 years, while domestic consumption is predicted to decline . This leaves opportunity for considerable growth in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.