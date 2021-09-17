Clean-ups Around the World Uncover the Worst Litter Hotspots

Coastal litter is a big environmental problem. But how does this litter differ around the world, and why? In the first global analysis of its kind, we set out to answer those questions using data collected by thousands of citizen scientists.

Our analysis , released on 16 September discovered litter hotspots on every inhabited continent, including Australia. This finding busts two persistent myths: That most of the world’s plastic pollution comes from just a few major rivers , and that countries in the Global South are largely to blame for the marine plastic problem.

Single-use plastics formed the majority of litter in this study. And in general, litter hotspots were associated with socioeconomic factors such as a concentration of built infrastructure, less national wealth, and a high level of lighting at night.