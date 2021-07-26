Is Climate Change to Blame for the Recent Weather Disasters?

1) Heat Waves:

Studies show these are certain to increase dramatically with global warming , and indeed that’s exactly what we’re observing .

2) Coastal flooding:

Heat is causing ocean waters to expand, pushing up sea levels , and melting ice sheets around the world. Both high-tide flooding and catastrophic storm surge will become much more frequent as those events start from a higher average level because of sea level rise.

3) Drought:

Warmer air evaporates more water from reservoirs, crops and forests, so drought will increase because of increased water demand , even though changes in rainfall vary and are hard to predict.

4) Wildfires: