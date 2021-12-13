Why the Southern United States Is Prone to December Tornadoes

Most tornadoes stay on the ground for a short amount of time and travel short distances – 3-4 miles on average . Long-track and very long-track tornadoes – those that travel at least 25 and 100 miles respectively – are relatively uncommon. They account for less than 1percent of all tornadoes in the United States.

Long-track tornadoes require a very specific set of ingredients that must exist across a wide area. These uncommon tornadoes form from a single supercell storm – a storm with a rotating updraft called a mesocyclone – that can persist for hours.