India, Brazil Saw Biggest Jump in Heat-Related Deaths in 2018-19

India is one of the five countries with the highest heat wave exposure of vulnerable populations over the past five years.

India, along with Bangladesh and Pakistan, recorded the greatest losses to work hours due to heat exposure in 2020, according to the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change released on Thursday.

Almost 3.45 lakh people above the age of 65 died of heat-related causes in 2019, more than 80·6 per cent of the average recorded from 2000-2005. Medical experts have cautioned that this is an indicator of the degrading health of people caused by climate change.

The Lancet Countdown on health and climate change report, 2021 quantifies heat vulnerability combining the data on the number of people older than 65 years of age, with the proportion of people living in urban areas and the prevalence of chronic respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. In India the vulnerability to extremes of heat in 2019 was almost 31 on the index, which is 15 per cent higher than in the 1990s.