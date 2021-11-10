COP26: How the World’s Militaries Hide Their Huge Carbon Emissions

One reason we know so little is due to militaries being one of the last highly polluting industries whose emissions do not need to be reported to the United Nations. The US can take the credit for that. In 1997, its negotiating team won a blanket military exemption under the Kyoto climate accord. Speaking in the senate the following year, the now special presidential envoy for climate, John Kerry, hailed it as “ a terrific job ”.

At present, 46 countries and the European Union are obliged to submit yearly reports on their national emissions under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The 2015 Paris Agreement removed Kyoto’s military exemption but left military emissions reporting voluntary.