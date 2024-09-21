Bold Targets and Breakthroughs for India's Climate Resilience

Are we prepared for the climate crisis staring us in the face? The Quint wants to go big on telling the most important stories of our time. Support us to tell them. Become a member now.
In India, the effects of climate change are far-reaching and complex, from the erratic pattern of rains and its impact on agriculture to the rise in sea levels affecting the cities along the coasts. The Indian political system, the academic community and various stakeholders are in the pursuit of new ideas, setting concrete measures to boost climate resilience.
A particular sector of interest is agriculture, as it is a sensitive sector of the economy of India and is most affected by a changing climate. It supports the livelihoods of millions of people. Climate-smart agriculture practices like the introduction of drought-resistant varieties of crops or technological advancement through drones and precision farming are, however, big steps. Simultaneously, the displacement of fossil fuel-based energy generation and the construction of climate alternate shelters are included in the ambitious, hard measures to fight climate change.
India's commitment to international agreements underscores its dedication to global cooperation in addressing climate impacts. By fostering collaborations on both national and international levels, India aims to build resilient systems that protect vulnerable populations and ensure sustainable development for future generations.
Dr Nisha Mendiratta, Executive Director of Indo-U.S. Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF), emphasises, "Climate change is a global phenomenon that poses a significant threat to human health." The increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events lead to rising mortality rates, the spread of diseases, and heightened vulnerabilities among marginalised communities. Addressing these challenges requires a coordinated, multi-pronged, and globally integrated response.
The Challenges of Climate-Induced Health Issues
The effects of climate change on public health in India can no longer be ignored, as high temperatures, erratic weather conditions, and natural calamities like floods and heat waves are adversely affecting people’s health. These changes worsen the effects of health challenges, for instance, the transmission of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, and cause complications in the respiratory system as air pollution increases.
Vulnerable groups, especially those living in low-income locations in urban areas and people in rural and coastal zones, are more at risk. This is because they are devoid of basic infrastructure to survive, which has a direct impact on health and nutrition. To meet these challenges, it is necessary to develop integrated public health policies and devise strategies that would help develop resilience in populations against climate change and its various impacts.
Understanding the full impact of climate change necessitates recognising its direct and indirect effects on health. Dr Purvi Patel, a climate change and health expert, explains, "Climate change impacts health directly through extreme weather events and indirectly through high pollution, sea level rise, elevated temperatures, and extreme precipitation." These factors collectively result in an increased burden of both communicable and non-communicable diseases, posing a dual challenge for the health sector.
Healthcare systems manage this increased disease burden while remaining resilient enough to continue providing services during frequent extreme weather events. As Dr Patel notes, "Disease control and prevention go beyond the purview of the health sector," underscoring the necessity for integrated public health strategies.
While international efforts are critical, national and local initiatives also play a vital role. India's National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) is an illustrative example. Dr Patel explains, "NPCCHH is strengthening the healthcare system through extensive training programs," highlighting its efforts to prepare health systems for climate-sensitive diseases.
Efforts include developing health response frameworks, fostering multi-sectoral partnerships, and launching nationwide awareness campaigns. However, challenges persist, such as effective information sharing, aligning actions, and integrating health impacts into development planning.
Effective public health strategies should integrate various facets such as meteorology, disaster risk reduction, air and water quality, and energy efficiency. Dr Patel emphasises the importance of "sensitising various stakeholders and communities to the health impacts of climate change and advocating for health-centred climate responses."
The Role of International Partnerships
Resilient societies can be built and sustained through international partnerships, as there is an exchange of knowledge, resources and strategies. These collaborations allow countries to implement the resilience models and technological advances that have worked for others, thus improving the capacities to deal with climate change.
For example, the various international agreements promote cohesion and exchange of technology, which is necessary in finding solutions to persistent issues.
International partnerships also support the development of sound infrastructure and healthcare systems, including areas and populations at risk of discrimination, inequality, and less favourable policies by integrating knowledge, manpower and funds. Such collaboration enhances response to dangers that are posed on a global level; hence, the outcome is a better society and the world.
Addressing the complex challenges posed by climate change calls for international collaboration. Dr Mendiratta states, "Through global collaborations, we can share knowledge, accelerate innovation, address inequities, and build resilience." Notable partnerships, such as the Paris Agreement and efforts by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), exemplify how global cooperation aims to build resilient health systems, safeguard vulnerable populations, and promote sustainable development.
Social Equity and Climate Adaptation
Achieving climate resilience requires a strong focus on social equity. Dr Ananya Chakraborti, Senior Research Specialist in climate Resilience Practice at the World Resources Institute (WRI), India, stresses, "Resilience measures in the Indian farm sector must consider the impacts of such measures on women and marginalised social groups." Climate adaptation strategies that overlook these groups risk increasing labour burdens and reducing adoption rates of interventions like climate-resilient seeds.
Effective climate resilience initiatives must consider the impacts on women and marginalised groups. Programs that involve local communities and cater to specific needs are more likely to succeed and promote equitable adaptation measures.
Advanced technologies and innovative interventions, such as using drones in agriculture or developing climate-resilient infrastructures, can greatly aid adaptation and mitigation efforts. Sustainability must be a core consideration to ensure these measures' long-term viability.
The pressing implications of climate change require urgent and collaborative action across all governance levels and sectors. Voices like Dr Mendiratta's and Dr Chakraborti’s remind us that we can secure a healthier and more sustainable future for all through collective endeavours focusing on equity, sustainability, and resilience.
Dr Mendiratta said, "Let's take bold action now for a healthier and more sustainable future." By leveraging the power of international partnerships and diverse strategies, the global community can effectively tackle the health impacts of climate change and pave the way towards resilience and equity.
Embracing Global Partnerships and Innovation
In the face of escalating climate threats, India recognises the imperative for bold targets and groundbreaking interventions to achieve climate resilience. As one of the most climate-vulnerable nations, India experiences severe weather impacts, affecting millions dependent on agriculture and causing public health crises. Tackling these challenges necessitates coordinated efforts at both national and international levels. India can harness global expertise and technological advancements to fortify its climate resilience strategies by embracing international partnerships and collaborations through the IPCC.
Simultaneously, addressing social equity, particularly in rural and marginalised communities, remains a cornerstone of India’s climate response. Empowering women and considering their unique needs ensures that adaptation measures are inclusive and effective. By integrating resilience-building initiatives, renewable energy solutions, and sustainable agricultural practices, India aims to protect vulnerable populations and secure sustainable development. Taking bold action now is crucial to forge a healthier, more sustainable future, leveraging innovation and international collaboration for lasting impact.
Acknowledgement: This article is based on the panel discussion moderated by the Author at the Global Bio-India 2024 conference held in New Delhi on September 14, 2024. The author thanks the organisers of the panel - DBT (Department of Biotechnology) and BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council).
Anjal Prakash is a Clinical Associate Professor (Research) at Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business (ISB). He teaches sustainability at ISB and contributes to IPCC reports.
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)