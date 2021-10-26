Cities Worldwide Aren’t Adapting to Climate Change Quickly Enough

Climate change is magnifying threats such as flooding, wildfires, tropical storms and drought. In 2020 the US experienced a record-breaking 22 weather and climate disasters that each caused at least US$1 billion in damage . So far in 2021, the count stands at 18 .

I study urban issues and have analyzed cities’ relationship with nature for many years. As I see it, cities are quickly becoming more vulnerable to extreme weather events and permanent shifts in their climate zones.