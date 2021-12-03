Air Pollution: Task Force & Flying Squads to Implement Measures, Centre Tells SC

During Friday's hearing, the Supreme Court also clarified that it never asked the Delhi government to shut schools and had rather only asked for reasons behind the change in their stand on reopening schools.

The bench headed by CJI Ramana and comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said, "Do not know whether it is intentional or not. Some sections in the media tried to project, we are villains... we want closure of schools."

The bench told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, that the government told the court that it was closing schools and introducing work from home. "And, see today's newspapers," added the bench, according to IANS.

Singhvi said one newspaper suggested "your lordships wanted to take over the administration". The bench replied that it never used that expression and the matter was not reported correctly.

The Chief Justice told Singhvi, "You've right and freedom to condemn...We can't do that. Where did we say we were interested in taking over administration?"

Singhvi replied that court reporting is different from political reporting and there should be some responsibility, reported IANS.

The Chief Justice replied: "After video hearing, there's no control. Who's reporting what, you don't know..."