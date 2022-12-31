MoEF&CC Has Incomplete Database on Waste Generation: CAG Report

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has created mechanisms to assess the build up of plastic waste.

They have, however, developed no such mechanisms for the disposal and collection of waste, as declared by a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. This audit was conducted on 21 December 2022.

MoEF&CC has been, due to the lack of any mechanisms related to waste collection, incapable of effectively implementing the Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules, 2016. The report also points out a lack of coordination with Pollution Control Boards on the Ministry's part.