Scores of Homes Razed, One Dead in Australian Bushfires

"We're starting to see some of our conditions ease," he told reporters.

"And that means firefighters are able to start getting on top of some of the fires that we still have in our landscape."

Police said one person had died in a bushfire near the town of Longwood, about two hours' drive north of state capital Melbourne.

"This really takes all the wind out of our sails," said Chris Hardman from Forest Fire Management Victoria.

"We really feel for the local community there and the family, friends and loved ones of the person that is deceased," he told national broadcaster ABC.

Photos taken this week showed the night sky glowing orange as the fire near Longwood tore through bushland.