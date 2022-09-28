As Tourism Grows in Leh, so Does the Concern About Its Environmental Impact

The opening of the Atal tunnel at the Rohtang Pass in October 2020 has facilitated an unprecedented increase in vehicular traffic in the region, over the past two years. Most of these vehicles are likely to be with tourists going towards the city of Leh in Ladakh or Himachal Pradesh’s scenic Lahaul valley.

The traffic inflow from Rohtang Pass, before the opening of the highway tunnel, was 4.5 lakh (450,000) vehicles between January 2018 and October 2020, when the tunnel opened to the public. After that, over the next 22 months, from October 2020 to August 2022, 17 lakh (1.7 million) vehicles crossed the Atal tunnel, revealed data from the Himachal Pradesh police.