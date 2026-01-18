When America Breaks the Weather Machine, India Pays in Lives

Last August, before floodwaters submerged farmland across Punjab, affecting nearly 1,400 villages in more than 13 districts, and the Yamuna swelled through parts of Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was able to issue a warning several days in advance. That's precious time to move boats, alert villages, and pre-position relief.

That forecast came from a suite of models—some developed at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune, and others adapted from code written nearly 8,000 miles away in Boulder, Colorado, in the US.

That code, the Community Atmosphere Model (CAM), was developed at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR).

Now, the Donald Trump administration has announced plans to dismantle NCAR, and with it, India’s margin of safety is quietly evaporating, which is a live threat to Indian lives.