As the World Phases Down Coal, Indian Co Jindal to Build a Coal Mine in Botswana
Botswana committed to reduce coal usage at COP26 but opted out of a pledge to stop issuing new coal mining licences.
Indian power company, Jindal Steel & Power, will start building a coal mine in Botswana's southeastern Mmamabula coalfields in 2022, reported Reuters.
This coal mine, aimed at producing 4.5 million tonnes of coal per year, is being built to supply the export market and a planned coal power plant, a company official told Reuters.
Neeraj Saxena, the Jindal Botswana country head, told Reuters:
"Work will start next year and develop in phases over two to three years. Regional demand is increasing and the South African market has appetite for Botswana coal."
At COP26 a collective commitment was made to shift from coal towards renewable sources of energy.
Despite this Botswana is working on developing its estimated 212 billion tonnes of coal resources, the report added.
In April, four power companies – Jindal, Minergy, African Energy Resources, and Maatla Resources – were shortlisted to build a 300 MW coal-fired power plant.
In November 2021, at COP26 Botswana agreed to a global commitment to reduce coal usage, but it opted out of a pledge to stop issuing new coal mining licences.
Renewable energy is currently only 2 percent of Botswana's total energy consumption. The country is aiming to increase this to 18 percent over the next 20 years.
(With inputs from Reuters)
