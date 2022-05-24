A Bird Sanctuary’s Survival is Being Threatened in Uttar Pradesh

Spread over an area of 34.32 square kilometres (sq. km.), the bird sanctuary, which was established in 1991, is located about 10 kilometres from the district headquarters in Ballia. In fact, the Suraha Tal Lake is the largest floodplain lake in the Ballia district and “it is an ox-bow lake in the floodplain” of River Ganga.

According to the Indian Government’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) the bird sanctuary offers a “good habitat for a variety of flora and fauna” and “various species of birds are known to arrive here frequently due to the availability of nesting and feeding habitats”.

Former IFS officer and environmentalist Manoj Misra who spearheads Yamuna Jiye Abhiyaan, a group working for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna river, said the Jai Prakash Narayan (Surahatal) Bird Sanctuary was notified long ago in the 1990s and its eco-sensitive zone was also notified a few years ago.