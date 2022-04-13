77 Families Affected as Uttarakhand Village Submerged for Vyasi Hydel Project

As per the PTI report, the villagers were issued a 48-hour eviction notice after several rounds of talks on 9 April.

While the district administration claims that it is undertaking all required relocation and compensation efforts, the villagers grapple with the reality of their homes drowning in the reservoir in front of their eyes.

Gumani Devi, a local elderly woman, spoke to PTI and said, "It is hard to believe that the village is gone, that it is a thing of the past."

The District Magistrate, meanwhile, indicated that the affected locals have been "adequately compensated", and "we are looking for a piece of land close to their former village where they can be relocated as soon as possible," PTI reported.

The villagers have also reportedly been paid the house rent for a year in advance by the administration.