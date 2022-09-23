ADVERTISEMENT

230 Whales Were Stranded on the Coast of Tasmania, Only 35 Survived

This is the 2nd mass stranding in Australia, the first being the 500 pilot whales found in the same harbor in 2020.

The Quint
Published
Climate Change
2 min read
230 Whales Were Stranded on the Coast of Tasmania, Only 35 Survived
i

Approximately 200 whales were discovered stranded on the coast of Tasmania, Australia on Wednesday, 21 September. Only 35 managed to stay alive. This is the second mass stranding that has been witnessed in Australia, the first being the 500 pilot whales that were found stranded in the very same harbor in 2020.

Also Read

Mars Is Littered With 15,694 Pounds of Trash: 50 Years of Robotic Exploration

Mars Is Littered With 15,694 Pounds of Trash: 50 Years of Robotic Exploration
ADVERTISEMENT

Reason Behind Mass Stranding Remains a Mystery

Several experts were at the site as part of a rescue attempt for the pod of whales found on the beach on Wednesday. They intended to rescue the pod that had survived, but the operation was considered incredibly complex due to the location, according to Tasmania's Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

This came on the heels of another mass stranding where 14 young sperm whales were found stranded on a beach in northern Tasmania the day before.

Whale strandings have posed a huge gap in understanding for marine scientists for decades. They have not been able to ascertain the cause of these mass strandings yet.

Experts believe that the pod may have been led astray by a sick or disoriented leader, or may have been startled into changing directions towards shallow waters.

Marine scientists have also speculated that the cause may be related to climate change. The changing temperatures, environment, and prey habitats could have confused the pod into 'misnavigating.'

Despite theorising, a concrete reason for the mass strandings has still not been found yet.

Also Read

Increased E-buses in Delhi Could Reduce Pollution-Related Mortality: Study

Increased E-buses in Delhi Could Reduce Pollution-Related Mortality: Study

Our on-ground climate journalism needs your insights, ideas, and financial support - as we cover the biggest crisis of our times. Become a Q-Insider so we can bring more such stories to light.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from climate-change

Topics:  Australia   Climate Change   Beached Whale 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×