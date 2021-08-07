Elated That My Son Brought Glory to the Country, Says Neeraj Chopra's Father
'Chak de India' slogans rent the village air when the 'golden news' was flashed on television.
Neeraj Chopra's village of Khandra in Haryana's Panipat district erupted into celebrations when the news flashed that its talented son had become the first Indian track and field athlete to win a medal (that too a gold) at the Olympics since the time India officially gained entry into the Games in 1928.
Friends and fans started gathering around the golden boy's family home, where 19 members if his extended family live, as soon as news spread that he had secured his place in the final of the javelin thrown event in Tokyo.
His family said the entire village and even people from neighbouring villages had been watching his performance for the past few days on television sets installed at public places.
As the news of his victory was televised, people gathered at his residence, distributed sweets and danced to the tunes of Punjabi songs. 'Chak de India' slogans rent the village air when the 'golden news' was flashed on television.
His emotional father Satish Kumar, a farmer, said, "I feel elated that my son brought glory to the country." He then added, brimming over with fatherly pride: "Yes, we were confident from day one that he will bring a gold medal for the country."
Chopra's elated mother, Saroj Devi, said the entire village would extend a grand welcome to her son on his return to his native village.
Neeraj's uncle Bhim Chopra said not just the family but the entire village watched his marvelous performance to reach the podium.
Interestingly, India's two gold medal-winning Olympians have a Chandigarh connection -- Neeraj Chopra and shooter Abhinav Bindra. The shooter, who won the gold in Beijing in 2008, grew up in the Chandigarh suburb Zirakpur and Chopra studied at the DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh.
In a rare gesture, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who's normally seen to be letting his hair down, was seen dancing and distributing sweets among his staff when Neeraj scripted history. Vij was articulating the sentiment of the nation.
(With IANS Inputs)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.