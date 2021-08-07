Elated That My Son Brought Glory to the Country, Says Neeraj Chopra's Father

Neeraj Chopra's village of Khandra in Haryana's Panipat district erupted into celebrations when the news flashed that its talented son had become the first Indian track and field athlete to win a medal (that too a gold) at the Olympics since the time India officially gained entry into the Games in 1928.

Friends and fans started gathering around the golden boy's family home, where 19 members if his extended family live, as soon as news spread that he had secured his place in the final of the javelin thrown event in Tokyo.

His family said the entire village and even people from neighbouring villages had been watching his performance for the past few days on television sets installed at public places.

As the news of his victory was televised, people gathered at his residence, distributed sweets and danced to the tunes of Punjabi songs. 'Chak de India' slogans rent the village air when the 'golden news' was flashed on television.