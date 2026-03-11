Delete-Before-Share: Vatsal Soin's 0→1 Doctrine to Save World's Multi-Zettabytes

The Invention

The 0→1 Doctrine is a governance architecture converting every human need and every supply-system capability into a bounded alignment band between 0 and 1. Where bands overlap, a cryptographic receipt is issued. Where they do not, human authority is mandated. No averages. No personal data transmitted. The formalism introduces novel axioms, lemmas, theorems, equations, and standards — QED closing the 0→1 invention with formal mathematical proof. At the core is one radical premise: the data never needed to leave.

The Problem Built Into the Infrastructure

Tens of zettabytes of personal information sit in servers the people it belongs to never authorised. Dark Data — collected, stored, never used — constitutes a substantial share of that volume.

Data Gravity ensures it never leaves: the more data a system accumulates, the more services, models, and legal obligations orbit it. Deletion becomes structurally impossible.

Surveillance Capitalism built an economic incentive to collect everything and discard nothing. Data Residency laws force multinationals to replicate the same data across jurisdictions, multiplying liability without reducing risk.

Model Collapse compounds the crisis: AI systems trained on synthetic data produce outputs of declining quality with each successive generation, accelerating demand for the real data that regulation restricts. The contract is now broken — not by regulation, but by mathematics.

The Quantum Dimension

Harvest Now, Decrypt Later — capturing encrypted personal data today for future quantum decryption — means every cloud archive is a scheduled liability. Post-Quantum Cryptography protects data in transit. It does not address why the data is in the cloud at all.

The 0→1 ACR provides documented human oversight proof for every high-risk AI system as defined under applicable AI governance frameworks, and Delete-Before-Share ensures there is no archived personal data for a quantum-era adversary or regulator to demand.