Delete-Before-Share: Vatsal Soin's 0→1 Doctrine to Save World's Multi-Zettabytes

“The Cloud Was Built on a Fragile Contract — Harvest Now, Decrypt Later Leaves Every Archive Exposed. Prompt Injection. Dark Data. Shadow AI. Data Gravity. Nothing Left to Receive.”
Every entity that exists and acts in the world — human, AI system, robot, sensor, regulatory instrument, institution — communicates in numbers. A temperature. A risk score. A need. A decision. Everything is a measurement. These measurements are expressed in incompatible formats: medical records, financial transactions, industrial controls, natural language, proprietary AI embeddings, legal prose. No entity speaks directly to all others. Every translation loses precision. Every lost precision compounds into error, injustice, and preventable harm.
Indian inventor has filed a patent that does not improve the translation. It eliminates the need for it.
The Invention
The 0→1 Doctrine is a governance architecture converting every human need and every supply-system capability into a bounded alignment band between 0 and 1. Where bands overlap, a cryptographic receipt is issued. Where they do not, human authority is mandated. No averages. No personal data transmitted. The formalism introduces novel axioms, lemmas, theorems, equations, and standards — QED closing the 0→1 invention with formal mathematical proof. At the core is one radical premise: the data never needed to leave.
The Problem Built Into the Infrastructure
Tens of zettabytes of personal information sit in servers the people it belongs to never authorised. Dark Data — collected, stored, never used — constitutes a substantial share of that volume.
Data Gravity ensures it never leaves: the more data a system accumulates, the more services, models, and legal obligations orbit it. Deletion becomes structurally impossible.
Surveillance Capitalism built an economic incentive to collect everything and discard nothing. Data Residency laws force multinationals to replicate the same data across jurisdictions, multiplying liability without reducing risk.
Model Collapse compounds the crisis: AI systems trained on synthetic data produce outputs of declining quality with each successive generation, accelerating demand for the real data that regulation restricts. The contract is now broken — not by regulation, but by mathematics.
The Quantum Dimension
Harvest Now, Decrypt Later — capturing encrypted personal data today for future quantum decryption — means every cloud archive is a scheduled liability. Post-Quantum Cryptography protects data in transit. It does not address why the data is in the cloud at all.
The 0→1 ACR provides documented human oversight proof for every high-risk AI system as defined under applicable AI governance frameworks, and Delete-Before-Share ensures there is no archived personal data for a quantum-era adversary or regulator to demand.
Delete-Before-Share
Personal data converts to an anonymised band inside a Trusted Execution Environment — on the individual's own device or within the data holder's controlled infrastructure. The temporary calculation data is deleted — only the band travels, the original stays.
External systems receive band overlap confirmation and an Actuation Compliance Receipt (ACR) proving every decision was made within authorised boundaries. Zero-Exposure Data Pipeline: no raw data in, no raw data out.
What never arrives cannot be breached. What the cloud never receives it cannot store. What it never stores it cannot breach, subpoena, sell, or quantum-decrypt.
Raw personal data: Processed in Trusted Execution Environment. Band derived. Temporary data deleted.
Band transmitted: [0.68, 0.83] ← Only this leaves. Identity: none. Original: untouched.
User need [0.68, 0.83] · Supply capability [0.71, 0.87] — ✓ Match. Overlap [0.71, 0.83]. ACR issued.
User need [0.58, 0.71] · Supply capability [0.74, 0.88] — ✗ No match. HOP activated. Storage event: zero.
Healthcare: [0.81, 0.93] · Threshold [0.79, 0.92] ✓ ACR issued. Patient data: never transmitted.
Finance: [0.62, 0.75] · Threshold [0.76, 0.89] ✗ HOP activated. Human decides. No record retained.
Shadow AI, Prompt Injection, and the Governance Gap
Shadow AI and Prompt Injection share the same dependency: raw data leaving the device.
Shadow AI sends confidential data into unsanctioned tools. Prompt Injection uses hidden instructions to make AI do the same — silently, without any user action.
Delete-Before-Share removes the shared premise. If raw data never leaves the device — only a band — neither threat has anything to work with. The vulnerability does not need patching. It does not exist.
One Language. Every Entity.
Every previous universal communication standard moved information. None governed it. None deleted what should not persist. None routed non-computable decisions to a human. The 0→1 Doctrine does all four simultaneously. The normalisation layer creates a unified mathematical language operable across human, robotic, machine, autonomous-agent, and institutional ecosystems without translation loss. Any value — a cardiac output, a credit risk score, a robot’s torque reading, a regulator’s compliance threshold — enters the same function and emerges as a band. The band is the grammar. The ACR is the proof.
What Comes Next
The natural questions raised by the 0→1 framework are already visible across global discourse: what should be done with decades of unused archived data, how can value be extracted from dark data without exposing anyone’s information, and how can AI systems be trained without relying on personal data. These are not future questions — they are the questions regulators, enterprises, and AI developers are asking today. The inventor identifies solutions to each. Data Scarcity — what AI learns when the public data supply well runs dry — is solved. They will be presented to the world in due course.
The data was never the system’s to hold. The architecture that proves it is filed. The world that acts on it is being built.
About the Inventor
Vatsal Soin has over twenty patent filings with multiple grants across the United States, India, and Japan. His primary work focused on an AI-native apparel and clothing fit interoperability architecture built around digital twin simulation, biometric-agnostic identifiers, and the Global Biometric Size Card (GBSC), enabling privacy-preserving, cross-brand size and fit intelligence at global scale. His portfolio includes modular adaptive footwear systems, accountable AI governance frameworks, biometric computation, and quantum-resilient security infrastructure.
Patents filed: US 19/489,595 · India 202511115781 · PCT International · Filed November–December 2025.
Unauthorised commercial use may constitute patent infringement upon grant in applicable jurisdictions.
DISCLAIMER: Informational only. The 0→1 Doctrine is a proposed coordination and authorisation framework — not a certified product or compliance standard. Band values are illustrative. Expert validation required before operational deployment.
Inventor: Vatsal Soin · © 2026 All Rights Reserved