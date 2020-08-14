ZEE5’s Abhay Is Back With a Darker And Edgier Second Season
Just like the first season, Kunal is incredible as the intense and astute Abhay.
The second season of the hugely popular ZEE5 original Abhay is streaming now on the OTT platform and it’s darker and edgier than the previous one. Kunal Kemmu is back as the no-nonsense Special Task Force cop Abhay Pratap Singh who doesn’t rest until he solves the case he’s on. And as in the first season, this time too, he’s on the trail of depraved psychopaths that commit ghastly acts of crime. Before we tell you more, you can watch the trailer here:
Season one of the show was extremely successful because of the gripping storyline, realistic portrayal of characters and situations, and Kunal’s pitch-perfect turn as Abhay. And that’s what works in this season as well.
Three episodes are out and the thrill quotient this time is several notches higher than the previous season.
You have an ensemble of popular faces joining the cast in never-before-seen avatars. Asha Negi plays a TV journalist. Chunky Pandey, Bidita Bag and Ram Kapoor play twisted criminals (and no, this is not a spoiler). Check out the following character teasers and we’re sure you too will be intrigued about the show.
The show boasts of competent performances. Chunky is truly menacing as a murderous maniac hiding the behind the facade of an everyday person and Bidita accurately channelises the rage of a woman scorned.
Ram is eerily scary as a killer who has a bigger game up his sleeve for Abhay and whose motives are unclear as of now. The episode featuring Ram is the third one and it ends on a cliffhanger.
To know what happens next, we’ll have to wait until September when the rest of the episodes come out.
Nidhi Singh, who plays Abhay’s colleague Khushboo, and Asha are convincing in the parts they play.
In what can be called a trademark style of this show, the murderers are revealed early on in the episodes. We are then shown how Abhay uses his super cop skills to piece together clues and get to the killer.
The episodes are perfectly timed and do not seem stretched. Director Ken Ghosh ensures that as a viewer, you are invested throughout.
All in all, Abhay is absolutely worth your time. Stream the show on ZEE5 and get on #TheRoadToJustice!
