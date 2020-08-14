ZEE5’s Abhay Is Back With a Darker And Edgier Second Season

In what can be called a trademark style of this show, the murderers are revealed early on in the episodes. We are then shown how Abhay uses his super cop skills to piece together clues and get to the killer.

The episodes are perfectly timed and do not seem stretched. Director Ken Ghosh ensures that as a viewer, you are invested throughout.

All in all, Abhay is absolutely worth your time. Stream the show on ZEE5 and get on #TheRoadToJustice!