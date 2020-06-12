In today’s world, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the content you consume defines you in more ways than one. It shapes your identity, adds new dimensions to your personality, influences your life choices and also lets you forge strong connections with others around you.What you binge-watch decides whether you’re someone that sets new trends or merely follows them.That’s why you don’t want to settle for regular, run-of-the-mill content. You’re always on the lookout for something that mirrors your eccentricities and quirks and at the same time, celebrates your individuality. You want content that’s different and stands out from the rest. To sum it up in true desi fashion, you’re looking for content, that just like you, is atrangi. And that’s what ZEE5’s new campaign for ZEE5 Premium - Atrangi Dekho, Atrangi Raho - is all about. Before we tell you more, watch this video:By way of this campaign, ZEE5 encourages you to embrace and celebrate your own eccentricities and one sure-shot way of doing this is by consuming content the platform has to offer.In every which way, ZEE5 has a content line-up that’s diverse as well as unique.The platform is the one definitive stop for all your entertainment needs. It boasts of an exhaustive and premium content library spanning various genres and as many as 12 languages. You will find the best of originals, Indian & international movies and TV shows, music, Live TV, health & lifestyle content and more, all in one place.Being a new-age platform that understands its audience’s ever evolving tastes and mindsets, ZEE5 is constantly re-inventing when it comes to its content offerings. The platform plays a key role in the way India consumes digital content.This campaign goes a step further in strengthening the bond ZEE5 shares with its viewers.More importantly, it encourages everyone to be their atrangi self and connect with the atrangi stories ZEE5 has to offer.So what are you waiting for? Subscribe to ZEE5 Premium. Atrangi dekho, Atrangi raho. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.