ZEE5’s Forbidden Love: Evocative, Dark, Unconventionally Brilliant

Here’s what we thought of Diagnosis Of Love and Rules Of The Game.

Diagnosis Of Love

Mahesh Manjrekar has not only directed Diagnosis Of Love, but he also plays a role in the film. Sudha (Raima Sen) runs a huge hospital in Goa and is married to Vaibhav (Mahesh Manjrekar). From what we see, Sudha leads the charge when it comes to taking key decisions for the hospital and one such decision is to employ Dr Harsh (Vaibhav Tatwawaadi).

Sudha is absolutely confident about getting Harsh on board, despite his chequered past. He was a prime suspect in the murder of his girlfriend, but was ultimately proven innocent. He not only joins the hospital, but also ends up causing disturbances in Sudha’s marital life. As Harsh and Sudha get closer, Vaibhav enslists the services of a cop named Aditya (Rannvijay Singh) to spy on his wife. As you see, Diagnosis Of Love is a complex web of relationships and Manjrekar beautifully handles the subject, while keeping the viewer guessing on what’s going to happen next.