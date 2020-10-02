‘Expiry Date’ On ZEE5: A Binge-Worthy Thriller Full Of Twists

To avoid coming under the police radar, he reports Disha as a missing person only to find out that Sunny’s wife Sunitha (Madhushalini) has filed a similar complaint. Things get even more mysterious when Vishwa finds out that Sunny went missing on the same day as Disha was killed.

When Sunitha confesses to Vishwa that she too killed her husband in a fit of rage, they come up with an elaborate plan to throw the cops off the scent by making it seem that Disha and Sunny could have possibly eloped. But the biggest twist comes when they both realise that there’s an unknown person who knows all about their misdeeds.