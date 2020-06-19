Sony Liv’s first original Your Honor has the wonderfully restrained Jimmy Sheirgill torn between being a dutiful judge and a loving father. Based on an Israeli show, this 12-episode series boasts of a taut storyline and winning performances.We’re not telling you anything more because for that we’ve got our resident expert RJ Stutee. She reviews the show in her inimitable style and tells you why it should top your binge-watch list. Watch the video right away! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.