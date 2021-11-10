With ‘View Once’, Photos and Videos Disappear After Single Viewing

No matter how secure an app is, as users we’ll always have concerns about our privacy. And we absolutely should. Doesn’t matter if we have “nothing to hide” - the private should remain private.



With its end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp has already set the bar high when it comes to messaging privacy. But now, it has gone one step further by introducing the much-needed “View Once” feature within the app. When you share a picture or a video and set it to view once, the content, as the name suggests, can only be viewed once by the recipient. After that, it disappears. And unlike a regular attachment, a “view once” image or video cannot be saved on the device of the receiver. So go ahead and share all the special moments of your life with those you trust, without worrying about any of it leaking. Because when it’s WhatsApp, privacy matters.