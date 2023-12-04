Think Outside The Box: Why India Inc. Must Hire Neurodiverse Talent

[This story has been produced as part of #ABillionVoices campaign ahead of #IDPWD2023. Learn more about Accenture's Disability Inclusion initiative.]

About 1 billion people globally are living with one form of disability or another - visible or invisible. In India alone, according to the last Census report, there are more than 21 million people with a disability. There is a paucity of data on the number of Indians living with neurological conditions. Statistics around their employment are even more sparse.

Last year on International Day for Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD), The Quint and Accenture held impact segments to understand how organisations can leverage technology to assist and provide reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities.

Ahead of IDPWD 2023, we dive deeper and examine how organisations must also make a concerted effort to address the invisible barriers of neurodiversity and study the domino effect on the mental, emotional, and social well-being of neurodiverse people.

Neurodiversity encompasses everything from attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorders, dyslexia, dyspraxia, dyscalculia, Asperger's syndrome and social anxiety conditions.

According to Harvard Health, neurodiversity is the notion that people experience and interact with the world around them in different ways. It argues there is no one right way of thinking, learning, and behaving and that we must not view differences as deficits. On the contrary, leaders and hiring managers should study the merits and advantages of behaviours that move away from conventional thinking and present alternate perspectives unique to changing circumstances.