Why Gifting This Meditation Tracking Ring Is Sure To Win Hearts
This New Years with Dhyana meditation ring, gift your loved ones, mindful moments of calm and tranquillity.
New Years is that time of the year when we look back at our struggles and beckon new beginnings with our friends and families. And this new year is extra special for many of us as we reunite with our loved ones after two years of living in isolated bubbles. Everything this festive season feels different yet the same. We are more grateful than ever for the friends and family in our lives and equally mindful of how we must celebrate them each second of every day. Nothing is set in stone and we never have any control on our tomorrow.
We map out our plans and set goals we hope to achieve in the days to come. We beckon the new year with new resolutions and bigger dreams. They may be quite as simple as making a promise to ourselves to grow fitter, eat healthier and devote quality time on nurturing our relationship with ourselves. We promise ourselves that we will slow down, take stock of things and people around us but we just cannot. One weekend into the new year and we already see our dairies filling up with endless meetings and deadlines. And in the process our resolutions, goals, and promises take a back seat and eventually fizzle.
But it is important that we make the present count. They say to connect with yourself, you need to detach yourself from everything around you. Meditation even for just 10 mins a day puts you in touch with your soul. It can be one of your other resolutions which will help create a headspace to focus on today and keep you motivated and positive.
And while we are on the subject of new year’s why not gift yourself and your loved ones something that actually adds value to the quality of their life? You know your friend is stressed and why would she not be? It’s the first time that she is carrying a new life inside her womb. Or maybe your dad feels lost and lonely with endless time on his hands now that he has retired. Or maybe your wife is tired of the increasing micro-aggressions at work and you don’t know how to solve her problems. Truth is that you cannot be there for everyone at every point of time. But you can be more mindful in your choices and gift them mindful moments of calm and tranquillity.
Developed by Hyderabad-based startup Avantari Technologies, Dhyana is a smart wearable ring which measures your heart rate variability (HRV) and has built-in algorithms to understand how your meditation affects your Autonomous Nervous System - the part of the body that feels stress & relaxation. Dhyana is one of the very few devices that tracks your mindful minutes, or the amount of time you are actually meditating. It gives you instant feedback and guidance on the mobile screen while you meditate.
Furthermore, the app helps you master meditation with science. The app tracks heart rate variability and breaks down your meditation session into the three core tenets - breathing, relaxation, and focus. It offers a wearable ring that lets you track the effectiveness of your meditation. The app sessions are of 21 minutes based on a scientific theory that 21 minutes of mindfulness provide all the benefits of meditation. What’s more? The infographics and charts after your meditation help you monitor and track your pulse rate, how focused you were, and how far you are from your goal.
Sometimes, in our vision of achieving the big goals, we take the little moments of peace and joy for granted. At the end of the day, life is about celebrating each second. This festive season with Dhyana gift those little moments of gratitude and solitude to your loved ones.
For more on Dhyana, visit: https://www.smartdhyana.com
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.