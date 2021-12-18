Why Gifting This Meditation Tracking Ring Is Sure To Win Hearts

New Years is that time of the year when we look back at our struggles and beckon new beginnings with our friends and families. And this new year is extra special for many of us as we reunite with our loved ones after two years of living in isolated bubbles. Everything this festive season feels different yet the same. We are more grateful than ever for the friends and family in our lives and equally mindful of how we must celebrate them each second of every day. Nothing is set in stone and we never have any control on our tomorrow.

We map out our plans and set goals we hope to achieve in the days to come. We beckon the new year with new resolutions and bigger dreams. They may be quite as simple as making a promise to ourselves to grow fitter, eat healthier and devote quality time on nurturing our relationship with ourselves. We promise ourselves that we will slow down, take stock of things and people around us but we just cannot. One weekend into the new year and we already see our dairies filling up with endless meetings and deadlines. And in the process our resolutions, goals, and promises take a back seat and eventually fizzle.

But it is important that we make the present count. They say to connect with yourself, you need to detach yourself from everything around you. Meditation even for just 10 mins a day puts you in touch with your soul. It can be one of your other resolutions which will help create a headspace to focus on today and keep you motivated and positive.