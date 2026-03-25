Why Your Car Insurance Premium Changes Every Year?

6 Reasons Why Car Insurance Premium Increases Every Year

Your premium is calculated on the basis of risk, vehicle details, and the kind of coverage you choose. So, even if your car remains the same, the amount you pay for car insurance may still change over time.

1. Type of Car

The engine capacity, make, and model of your car are significant factors in determining the premium. Insurers evaluate the cost of fixing the car, the power, and the probability of the car being involved in an expensive claim.

For example:

High-end cars have higher premiums since repairs and spare parts may be more expensive.

Vehicles that have bigger engines could have a higher premium compared to small, low-maintenance cars.

Some models may have a higher risk profile based on repair trends or claims history.

This means two car owners living in the same city may still pay very different premiums simply because their vehicles are different.