Why Your Car Insurance Premium Changes Every Year?

Most car owners anticipate that their renewal premium will remain unchanged, particularly when they are insuring the same car annually. However, in an actual sense, the premium may increase or decrease based on a number of factors that are associated with your car, your coverage options, and your claims history.
Understanding these factors can help you make better decisions at renewal and avoid surprises when reviewing your policy amount.
6 Reasons Why Car Insurance Premium Increases Every Year
Your premium is calculated on the basis of risk, vehicle details, and the kind of coverage you choose. So, even if your car remains the same, the amount you pay for car insurance may still change over time.
1. Type of Car
The engine capacity, make, and model of your car are significant factors in determining the premium. Insurers evaluate the cost of fixing the car, the power, and the probability of the car being involved in an expensive claim.
For example:
High-end cars have higher premiums since repairs and spare parts may be more expensive.
Vehicles that have bigger engines could have a higher premium compared to small, low-maintenance cars.
Some models may have a higher risk profile based on repair trends or claims history.
This means two car owners living in the same city may still pay very different premiums simply because their vehicles are different.
2. Age of the Car
The car age influences the premium since it varies as time passes by. The older a car is, the lower its market value, and this influences the Insured Declared Value, or IDV.
This matters because:
The IDV of a newer car is normally higher.
An increase in IDV may result in an increase in own damage premium.
The IDV of an older car is generally lower, and this can lower part of the premium.
Meanwhile, an older vehicle can also be more susceptible to wear and tear or repair problems. So while one part of the premium may reduce, other considerations may still affect the final renewal amount.
3. Location
The location where the car is registered and where it is used also influences the premium. Location is considered by insurers since traffic, risk of accidents, theft, and repair costs differ across locations.
A car in a metro city may fetch a higher premium than the same car in a small town due to the following reasons:
Crowded cities may have a higher probability of accidents.
Theft risk may differ by area.
Repair and labour costs may be different depending on location.
Pricing may be affected by road conditions and the frequency of claims.
So, if your city of registration changes or if your vehicle is used in a different zone, your premium may change too.
4. Insured Declared Value (IDV)
IDV is the approximate current market value of your car after depreciation. It is one of the biggest factors affecting your premium because it represents the maximum amount payable in case of total loss or theft.
An increased IDV will tend to increase the premium, whereas a lower IDV will tend to decrease the cost. However, deciding on a very low IDV just to lower the premium is not necessarily a smart decision.
That is because:
It may reduce your claim value in case of a major loss.
It can make the policy cheaper, but less useful during a serious claim.
It needs to reflect your car’s value in a reasonable way.
This is the reason why we should always ensure that the IDV is reviewed at renewal rather than simply looking at the final premium.
5. No Claim Bonus (NCB)
No Claim Bonus is a discount that is provided for claim-free driving. If you do not raise a claim during the policy period, you may earn an NCB, which can help reduce your renewal premium.
This may directly affect your premium since:
The own damage premium can be reduced by claim-free years.
The discount tends to rise with successive renewals without claims.
A claim can decrease or reset the benefit.
This is one of the reasons why two cars that are similar may have different renewal amounts. The premium can differ even with the same vehicle details based on the claim history of the owner.
6. Add-On Covers Chosen
Your premium can also change depending on the add-ons you choose. Add-ons increase the scope of protection, but they also increase the overall policy cost.
Common add-ons may include:
Zero depreciation cover.
Engine protection cover.
Roadside assistance.
Return to invoice cover.
Consumables cover.
If you opt for wider protection through a plan, the premium may be higher than a basic policy, but the coverage is also broader. A comprehensive insurance for cars offers protection not only for third-party liabilities but also for damage to your own vehicle due to covered events.
That is why changes in add-ons or in the type of comprehensive car insurance policy you choose can lead to a different premium every year.
How to Lower Your Car Insurance Premium
A changing premium is normal, but there are still a few practical ways to manage the cost. The idea is not to reduce the premium blindly, but to lower it in a way that still keeps your coverage meaningful.
1. Select Voluntary Deductibles
A voluntary deductible is the amount you agree to pay from your own pocket at the time of a claim. If you choose a higher voluntary deductible, the insurer may offer a lower premium.
This can work well if:
You are a confident and careful driver.
You are comfortable handling small repair expenses yourself.
You want to reduce premiums without removing important coverage.
However, this should be chosen carefully. A deductible should only be selected if you are sure you can manage that amount when needed.
2. Avoid Small Claims
Raising a claim for every minor damage may not always be the smartest financial decision. Small claims can lead to the loss of your No Claim Bonus, which may increase your premium at renewal.
In some cases, paying for a small repair yourself may help you:
Retain your NCB.
Keep your renewal premium lower.
Maintain a better claims record.
This does not mean you should avoid all claims. It simply means that for very minor repairs, it may be worth comparing the repair cost with the long-term value of your NCB.
3. Renew Your Policy on Time
Timely is important not just for legal compliance, but also for cost control. Delayed renewal can lead to policy lapse, inspection requirements, or disruption in benefits such as NCB.
Renewing your policy on time helps because:
It keeps your coverage uninterrupted.
It helps preserve accumulated NCB, where applicable.
It avoids last-minute confusion or delays.
A timely renewal also gives you enough time to review your coverage and make changes thoughtfully instead of rushing into a decision.
4. Install Anti-Theft Devices
Insurers may view anti-theft devices as a risk-reducing feature because they improve the safety of the vehicle. Installing approved anti-theft devices can help lower the chances of theft and, in some cases, may also support premium savings.
This step can be useful because:
It improves vehicle security.
It reduces theft-related risk.
It shows preventive care on the owner’s part.
Even when the premium impact is not dramatic, it still adds practical value by making your car more secure.
So we can conclude that car insurance premiums change every year because the factors behind them also change over time.
The good news is that once you understand what drives these changes, it becomes easier to review your policy properly, choose suitable coverage, and take simple steps to manage your premium better.