When Facing Tough Choices, Don’t Panic. Bas Socho Aur #ChalPado

Life is a balancing act. It is a constant cycle of prioritizing people, relations, and responsibilities to make the best decision at any given time or situation.



As of today, we are aspiring to achieve more than the balancing act. We all want to race ahead of time. Sometimes we race against time to fulfill our desires and aspirations. Talk to young Indians today and they will tell you how they wish the day had more than 24 hours because there’s just too much to do and too little time to do it. Or how they wish they knew what they wanted to grow up and become when they were barely in middle school. The younger generation is constantly competing against each other and with themselves to “make it”.



Everyone is functioning on an invisible deadline. We’re all getting pulled in a thousand directions. Wants, needs, duties - they’re all vying for our attention. But sometimes when life throws multiple curveballs at you, you simply have to roll with the punches. Pause, think, and act. That’s the mantra here. The key is to know how to prioritize your tasks in the face of impermanence.



This is exactly what Uber’s new films beautifully capture. In this one, the protagonist, when faced with a tough choice, doesn’t lose his calm. Instead, he displays the bas socho aur chal pado attitude that has come to define India’s youth. It’s that little voice in your head that makes you waste no time in unnecessary deliberations, one that gives you the confidence to slay any doubt in your mind, and one that acts as the fuel that powers you to get up and get the job done. As part of Uber’s #ChalPado campaign, which features narratives directly inspired by real stories of unstoppable Indians, this film features a resilient Indian who shows that he doesn’t need to choose between dream and duty. The film shows the protagonist at a job interview venue when he suddenly gets a text message - a friend’s parent, who’s in the hospital, immediately requires blood. So what does he do? There’s a sense of responsibility towards helping out someone in need, but on the other hand, there’s an important interview. Our man simply assesses the situation, figures out what needs to be done, does it, and carries on with his plans. Despite facing rush hour traffic, he takes an Uber Moto and quickly rides to the hospital and back, making sure he’s on time for his interview. This film is inspired by a real-life hero ‘Akash Gaikwad’ who proved that if you have thought of something you can #GoGetIt. Bas socho aur #ChalPado. It is part of a four-film campaign that highlights stories of unstoppable Indians and how Uber Auto and Uber Moto help them in their journey.

