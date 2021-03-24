What To Expect From The Vivo X60 Pro?
The phone will be launched in India on 25 March.
There’s a lot of buzz around Vivo X60 Pro that will be launched in India on 25 March. The phone comes with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display. On the rear, the phone is equipped with a 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP camera set-up, and on the front, it sports a 32 MP camera.
The Vivo X60 Pro boasts of Gimbal Stabliisation 2.0 and Extreme Night Vision 2.0. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chipset and packs in a massive 4200mAh battery with Flash Charging.
To know more about this device that everyone’s looking forward to, keep watching this space.
