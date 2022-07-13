What Is Your Ideal Summer Destination?

But before you start packing make sure you have all your bookings, documentation, and tickets in place. Don’t forget to book your travel insurance. It is essential for medical coverage and also secures your valuables and belongings.

Reliance Travel Care Policy offers emergency medical hospitalization and evacuation cover to help the insured in case of unexpected emergencies. Apart from medical emergencies the policy also covers against loss of passport, checked-in baggage, trip delays, and many more. There are customized plans for Asia, Europe, USA and Canada for family trips, solo travelers, senior citizens, and students studying abroad. For a smooth experience, you do not have to participate in any type of medical check-up and there is minimal paperwork.

The policy offers home burglary insurance which compensates for loss or damage sustained due to burglary to your residential home in India while you are away on an overseas trip.

Additionally, to provide a hassle free experience the policy also provides cashless facility in case of treatment due to overseas medical emergency. After the purchase of Insurance, you do not have to worry about overburdening yourself with unnecessary financial costs while on the trip.

