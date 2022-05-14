“Went for a Smoke Break. Fell in Love.” How Vaidehi Met Sriram in a Mumbai BPO

A lazier person would have probably given up, but not Vaidehi. She found someone who knew Sriram, asked for his number and reconnected with him. Mind you, this was a time when Facebook and Instagram weren’t so common. So believe us when we say, chasing someone down by getting their number, was probably the only way. Lo and behold, it turns out Sriram was trying to find a way to connect with her as well. They went on a date, which involved 12 pitchers of beer - so you kinda know the date went well.



Up until then, things seemed smooth, but here’s the clincher - they were from different backgrounds. She’s Gujarati and he’s a Tamil Brahmin. On top of that, Vaidehi’s parents were eager to get her married. They even made her meet another guy, even though she had already made up her mind about saying no to him as she was already dating Sriram. Turns out, this new guy (names shall not be named) ended up liking her, and before she could say anything, it was decided that a quick engagement was on the cards. To not jeopardize her dad’s health, she relented, knowing fully well that she’d eventually break it off.



Now here’s where the story gets kind of funny in hindsight. Vaidehi called up Sriram to tell him that she’s engaged, but before she could complete her sentence, and let him know that she was about to end it soon, a grumpy Sriram just said “Congratulations!” and hung up. This was the days of the Blackberry, and Sriram had blocked her on BBM! Vaidehi had to call up his friends, and tell them the whole story, only then did he unblock her. Phew!



Around 2012, Vaidehi and Sriram married each other - they recently celebrated their 10th anniversary. They’re one of those couples who’ve really seen Mumbai change - for better and worse. From BBM and 2000/- Meru cab days to the age of WhatsApp and cheaper rideshares, they’ve seen it all.