We Are Living Next To Each Other But Are We Living With Each Other?

The last two years have given us a much-needed reality check. For many, it was a period of reflection and introspection. Some paused and took stock of what was more important to us. The rest of us raced against time to adapt to that changing time.

Work from home made our lives simpler. We saved precious hours of the mornings otherwise spent on commute. Some of us were able to save on our travel and lunch money. But most importantly, in the beginning, we found ourselves more relaxed both physically and mentally. Preliminary research noted there was a rise in our productivity levels when working remotely. But it also meant that most of us began getting an earlier head-start to the day and working twice as harder to accomplish our tasks. And besides pushing that envelope at our offices, we have also been balancing the scales at our homes.

We found corners at our homes that we have dedicated as our workspaces. Some of us have, especially working parents, have effectively split our household chores from online grocery shopping to taking turns in cooking meals or doing the laundry. We appear to have everything in order, our priorities and our responsibilities. But some of us are struggling to carve out that time for ourselves, our children, and our loved ones.