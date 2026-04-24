VELVEX Deepens Market Impact with Ongoing Lucknow Super Giants Association

VELVEX is focusing on maintaining consistent visibility during key moments of the tournament to ensure it remains part of ongoing consumer conversations throughout the season. By associating with a platform that naturally evokes strong emotional engagement, the brand is able to communicate its message in a way that is both relatable and impactful. Over time, this approach helps shape how the brand is perceived. Instead of being seen solely as a functional product, VELVEX aims to evolve into a brand that stands for performance, trust, and reliability. This transition is particularly important in a category where differentiation is influenced not just by product quality but also by how strongly a brand is remembered.

As IPL 2026 progresses, VELVEX’s collaboration with Lucknow Super Giants is expected to contribute significantly to strengthening its market presence. The partnership ensures that the brand remains visible, relevant, and aligned with a larger narrative centred around ambition and excellence.

At its core, this collaboration is driven by a shared belief that performance is never accidental. It is achieved through preparation, consistency, and that defining X Factor. This shared outlook continues to propel both VELVEX and Lucknow Super Giants forward.