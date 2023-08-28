In less than a decade since its launch in 2016, UPI payments are crossing new milestones every month. The simple payment method has become the go-to mode for consumers across the country. Paytm pioneered QR Codes and Soundbox have strengthened in-store payments further empowering merchants to accept payments from Paytm UPI along with UPI Lite, Paytm Wallet, cards and net-banking.

The transformation in payments that Paytm has brought is creating waves globally and was also highlighted by the German Embassy in India. During a visit to Bengaluru, Germany's Federal Minister for Digital and Transport Volker Wissing made payments to a vegetable seller by scanning the Paytm QR code.