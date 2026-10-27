How Are UPI and Digital Payments Changing Consumer Financial Behaviour?

Digital payments have changed the way people deal with their finances. Online shopping, utility bill payments, money transfers, and various other kinds of payments are no longer in cash but have gone digital. People make use of various apps to make these online payments. And UPI has made this more convenient by enabling bank transfers through mobile applications.

These days, there has been an increase in the usage of UPI, mobile wallets and debit cards to make online payments. This has totally changed consumer spending habits, savings patterns and the way people borrow money. No doubt that digital transactions have improved accessibility and made payments easier, but at the same time, they also encourage impulsive spending if users don’t track their expenses carefully. Understanding these changes can help consumers make informed decisions and maintain better control over their money.