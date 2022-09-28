UPES Geniuses Who Made It Large In The Silicon Valley

It means you must be a step ahead right from your graduation. The University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES) is aware of the sector's demands. It emerged as an innovative institution offering industry-focused specialised undergraduate and postgraduate courses in 2003. Some programmes focus on niche specialisations like cloud computing, big data analytics, machine design engineering, petroleum, graphics, and gaming among other mainstream engineering courses.

It has been ranked as the 65th University in India by NIRF 2022 and has a 96.07% placement* record for all eligible students who opted for the selection process. Companies that have provided innumerable opportunities to UPES graduates include IBM, Microsoft, L&T, Tata Power, CISCO, Facebook Blueprint, and more. It is the first Indian university to be awarded QS 5 Stars for Academic Development and also rated 5 Stars for its outstanding Employability, Facilities, and Program Strength.

What's more? It can also put you on the global map through the credit transfer opportunity whereby BTech students can study at The University of Queensland, Australia. They can also study abroad at Berkeley Global, through student and faculty exchange, joint research, international internships, and more.

