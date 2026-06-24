Understanding IDV in Bike Insurance and Why It Matters

Insured declared value plays a key role in your bike insurance . It is the maximum compensation you can receive from your insurance company in case your bike suffers a total loss in an accident, fire or theft.

That is why it is so important to choose the right IDV for your bike, so you don’t incur significant financial losses in emergencies.

In addition to choosing your IDV, you can also use an online bike insurance premium calculator to determine how it may affect your final premium.

How To Calculate The IDV For Your Bike?

IDV in bike insurance represents its current market value, i.e., its cost minus depreciation. As your bike gets older, its depreciation increases, and the IDV goes down. The cost is the ex-showroom price and doesn’t include any registration charges, taxes or insurance paid at the time of purchase.

If you have installed any aftermarket accessories, such as a GPS tracker, allow wheels, etc., they will also be included in the cost of your bike after accounting for depreciation.

So here is the formula to calculate your IDV.