Types of Term Insurance Plans: How to Choose the One That Fits Your Life

Level cover, increasing cover, decreasing cover, return-of-premium, convertible… it feels like adulthood expects you to already know the difference before you even begin.

Term insurance policies are not as simple, as they were a decade ago. As lifestyles, incomes and responsibilities evolve, ways in which these policies are structured also change. The modern Indian earner needs more than just a generic plan. Something that matches how your life actually moves. That’s why understanding the different types of term plans becomes an essential knowledge.

Here’s what these plans really mean.