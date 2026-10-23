Top SIP Calculator Apps for Investment Planning

A systematic investment plan (SIP) helps investors build up a corpus of money through regular installments. SIP calculators can help to determine the value of a regularly invested SIP over a given period. It becomes easier to compare different values of monthly installments and investment terms with a SIP calculator tool to help guide an investor.
What Is a SIP Calculator?
A SIP calculator estimates the value that a SIP investment can be expected to yield. An investor would typically enter the monthly amount of the SIP, the expected time period of the investment, and the expected rate of return to help get an idea of how the investment could perform. The SIP calculator would typically display the total amount of money that would be invested as well as an expected value. A SIP calculator can be a helpful tool to plan out a mutual fund investment however it cannot decide which mutual fund to invest in
Top SIP Calculator Apps and Online Tools
The tools below can help investors make projections before initiating or reviewing a SIP.
1.5paisa SIP Calculator
The 5paisa SIP Calculator helps investors estimate the potential value of regular investments over a chosen period. Users can enter their monthly contribution, investment duration, and expected return to view the projected corpus and estimated gains.
2. Groww SIP Calculator
Groww has a calculator where one can input the amount being invested every month, expected return and time of investment. It displays the amount invested, projected returns, and value of investment at the given time. This can help an investor quickly get an estimate without having to perform the calculation.
3. ET Money SIP Calculator
ET Money’s calculator can help you know how much you could save if you started investing on a regular basis. It shows you the amount invested, the estimated gains, and the future value. It can also help you meet your financial goals by letting you play with numbers to see how much you’ll be needing to invest every month or for how long you’ll need to keep investing to meet your target.
4. Angel One SIP Calculator
Angel One provides an online SIP calculator for estimating maturity value, invested capital, and potential returns. Users can adjust the amount, duration, and expected return to compare scenarios. This can help someone check whether a planned monthly contribution appears aligned with a target.
5. SEBI Investor SIP Calculator
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Investor website offers a SIP calculator as part of its investor education resources. It allows users to enter an investment amount, frequency, expected return, and duration to view an illustrative future value.
This is a useful option for people who want an educational tool separate from a commercial investing platform. SEBI also cautions that calculator outputs are illustrations and do not represent actual returns.
How to Choose the Best SIP Calculator
The Best SIP Calculator isn't necessarily the one that shows the biggest projected amount. Choose one that you can easily understand, and that gives you the information that you want. Make sure to look for one that has options to change the contribution amount, the investment duration, and the expected rate of return. Some calculators will also be able to provide step-up SIP estimates, where the monthly contribution increases each year.
A should make these comparisons simple. If you are looking to reach a target, a calculator that works backwards from a goal may help you estimate the monthly contribution that you need to make.
How to Use a SIP Calculator for Planning
Use the following steps to calculate your returns and plan your SIP.
Fix a financial goal, calculate the amount you need, and the time that you are willing to invest.
Fill in details such as your monthly contribution, the time that you will continue to invest, and the estimated annual returns.
Compare by changing the investment amounts and time periods.
Calculate the amount that you will need in the future considering inflation
Pick a value that suits your budget as well as your emergency fund.
Keep reviewing and updating your portfolio as and when your financial needs change.
Conclusion
SIP calculators help investors understand their investment planning needs by depicting the effect on the future value of a corpus. It is essential to consider multiple scenarios, rationalized returns, and the fact that returns are market dependent. While choosing a mutual fund, it is important to check the risk profile aligned with the returns offered by the fund scheme. The 5paisa SIP Calculator is one of the tools which can assist an investor in his decision-making, but the final choice must be driven by the financial requirements and risk-taking ability of the investor.