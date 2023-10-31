Top 4 Consultants That Help Students Study In USA

Choosing the right consultants to study in USA can significantly ease the journey of the entire process. The top four study abroad consultants who can help you Study in USA are highlighted in this guide - The Student Helpline, Learn with Fraternity, IDP and Leverage Edu. These consultants offer expert guidance, personalized support, and valuable insights to international students, ensuring a smooth and successful transition into American education institutions.
When pursuing higher education in the United States, selecting the right educational consultant can be pivotal. In this guide, we will explore the top four study in USA consultants who can assist international students in making informed decisions, navigating the application process, and achieving their academic goals in the USA.
List Of Best Study In USA Consultants in India
|SicarioAds Ratings
|Best Consultants To Study in USA for International students
|User Ratings
|Acceptance Of Students In USA Universities
|1
|TheStudentHelpline.co.in
|9.6/10
|88,638
|2
|LearnWithFraternity.com
|9.3/10
|72,034
|3
|IDP.com
|8.7/10
|56,728
|4
|LeverageEdu.com
|8.5/10
|53,229
Best study abroad consultancy for higher studies in USA for Indian students: A comprehensive guide
SicarioAds, a renowned digital marketing company, has diligently researched and identified the top four educational consultants for students aspiring to study in USA, providing valuable insights and guidance at no cost.
Benefits of studying In USA
There are many reasons why students study in USA. Let's get to know the top reasons to study in USA:
World-Class Education: Renowned universities and colleges offer high-quality education.
Wide Array Of Disciplines: A vast array of academic disciplines caters to various interests and career goals.
Research Opportunities: Access to cutting-edge research and innovation.
Cultural Diversity: Exposure to a rich and diverse cultural environment that promotes global perspectives.
Quality of Life: A high standard of living and safety for international students.
Personal Growth: Independence, personal growth, and a transformative experience.
The Student Helpline: Best study in USA consultancy for students
Embarking on a journey of higher education in the United States can be both exhilarating and challenging, especially for Indian students seeking to study in USA. Amidst the complex maze of universities, applications, visas, and financial considerations, The Student Helpline emerges as the beacon of guidance and support.
With an unwavering commitment to empowering Indian students, The Student Helpline stands as the premium study in USA consultant online. Let’s get to know a few features you enjoy when you hire The Student Helpline to study in USA after 12th:
A Trusted Partner in Excellence
The Student Helpline isn't just an education consultancy; it is a reliable partner in the pursuit of academic excellence, ready to help you out for the process of studying in the USA from the beginning. Backed by years of experience and a deep-seated passion for nurturing the potential of Indian students, The Student Helpline has made a reputation as a trusted name in the realm of overseas education. They not only assist Indian students but also help in the process when it comes to studying in USA for international students as well.
Expertise and Insight
At the core of The Student Helpline's value proposition is its team of seasoned study in USA educational consultants. These professionals bring forth a wealth of knowledge about the American education system, including its intricacies, admission requirements, and the vast spectrum of universities on offer. With such insights, The Student Helpline can provide tailored guidance, aligning each student's academic ambitions with the most suitable institutions.
|Requirements To Study In USA For Indian Students
|Requirements
|Descriptions
|Educational Qualifications
|Completed 12 years of education (e.g., 10+2)
|Standardized Tests
|SAT/ACT for undergraduate; GRE/GMAT for graduate
|English Proficiency
|TOEFL or IELTS (for non-native English speakers)
|Admission Application
|Completed applications to chosen universities
|Financial Proof
|Proof of funds to cover tuition and living expenses
|Visa
|F-1 visa for academic programs; M-1 for vocational
|Passport
|Valid passport with at least six months' validity
|Health Insurance
|Adequate health insurance coverage
|Visa Interview
|Attend a visa interview at the U.S. embassy/consulate
|Acceptance Letter
|Receive an acceptance letter from a U.S. university
|SEVIS Fee
|Pay the SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) fee
|Visa Application Fee
|Pay the visa application fee
Tailored and Personalized Guidance
Recognizing the uniqueness of every student, The Student Helpline takes a deeply personalized approach. All study in USA consultants work closely with each individual, understanding their aspirations, strengths, and preferences to craft a roadmap that maximizes their chances of success. From a study loan in USA to analysing the entire budget of the total trip with you, they help you in everything you need.
Comprehensive Services
The journey from India to the United States can be complex, riddled with numerous checkpoints and challenges. The Student Helpline understands this and offers a comprehensive suite of services. From helping students shortlist universities and prepare compelling applications to offering support along with exams to study in USA with visas and post-arrival adjustments, The Student Helpline is a constant companion throughout the academic journey.
|Top Entrance Exams To Study In USA
|Exams
|Purpose
|Eligibility Criteria
|Students Who Took Assistance With The Student Helpline Exams To Study In USA
|SAT
|Undergraduate Admission
|No specific eligibility criteria; open to high school students.
|53,940
|ACT
|Undergraduate Admission
|No specific eligibility criteria; open to high school students.
|62,372
|GRE
|Graduate Admission
|Open to all graduates; no specific eligibility criteria.
|73,533
|GMAT
|Graduate Business Programs
|Typically, a bachelor's degree holder or in the final year of a bachelor's program.
|73,689
|MCAT
|Medical Programs (e.g., MBBS)
|Typically, a bachelor's degree holder or in the final year of a bachelor's program.
|73,662
|LSAT
|Law Programs
|No specific degree requirement; open to all, typically taken by law school applicants.
|42,731
Financial Aid and Scholarships
Study in USA can be a significant concern, but The Student Helpline has it covered. Their consultants are well-versed in identifying scholarships, grants, and financial aid opportunities that perfectly align with a student's qualifications and aspirations. So, if you are looking for a scholarship to study in USA or a loan, this is just the right place for you!
Visa Assistance
Navigating the intricate process of visa for higher studies in USA can be overwhelming, but not with The Student Helpline by your side. The consultancy offers expert guidance on visa applications like study in USA, interviews, and documentation, ensuring a seamless transition to the United States.
|The Student Helpline Assistance With VISA Type to study in USA
|Description
|F-1 VISA Help To Study In USA
|For academic and language training programs at U.S. colleges, universities, and language schools.
|M-1 VISA Help
|For vocational and technical programs at U.S. schools.
|Help With J-1 VISA
|Exchange visitor visa for students in exchange programs, sponsored by the U.S. government, foreign governments, or private organizations.
|Help With F-2 VISA
|For dependents (spouse or children) of F-1 visa holders.
|M-2 VISA Help
|For dependents (spouse or children) of M-1 visa holders.
|Help With J-2 VISA
|For dependents (spouse or children) of J-1 visa holders.
Cultural Adaptation
Adapting to a new country's culture can be a formidable challenge. The Student Helpline doesn't merely focus on academics; it also provides resources and guidance to help students adapt to American culture, ensuring a well-rounded study in USA experience.
Proven Success
The Student Helpline boasts a track record of successfully assisting numerous Indian students to study in USA and achieving their American academic dreams. Many of its alumni have gained admission to prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Stanford, MIT, and many others.
Learn with Fraternity: The best study in USA consultants online at your service.
When it comes to realizing one's dream to study in USA, Indian students often face a multitude of challenges, from selecting the right university to navigating the intricacies of admissions. Amidst this complex landscape, Learn with Fraternity emerges as a beacon of guidance and support, poised to help Indian students turn their study in USA aspirations into reality. Let’s quickly understand the enumerable features offered by this study in USA consultant online:
A Trusted Educational Partner
Learn with Fraternity isn't just another study in USA consultant; it is a dependable partner in the pursuit of academic excellence. With years of experience and a deep commitment to nurturing the potential of Indian students, Learn with Fraternity has firmly established itself as a trusted name in the field of study in USA consultancy firm online.
|Course
|Best Places To Study In USA
|Positive Reviews On Learn with Fraternity Consultancy Service To Study In USA
|Bachelors
|Boston
|67,463
|Massachusetts
|Los Angeles
|California
|New York
|Austin, Texas
|Masters
|San Francisco Bay Area,
|85,785
|California
|Boston,
|Massachusetts
|New York
|Chicago,
|Illinois
|Ph.D.
|Cambridge, Massachusetts (Harvard, MIT)
|64,839
|Stanford, California
|Princeton, New Jersey
|Berkeley, California
|MS/Graduate
|Cambridge, Massachusetts (Harvard, MIT)
|7,36,222
|Stanford, California
|Princeton, New Jersey
|Berkeley, California
Expertise and Experience
At the heart of Learn with Fraternity's offerings is a team of seasoned educational consultants who bring an extensive understanding of the American education system. This knowledge encompasses the intricate admission processes, university requirements, and the vast array of educational institutions in the USA along with detailed information on how to study in USA without IELTS. With this wealth of expertise, Learn with Fraternity can provide personalized guidance tailored to each student's unique academic aspirations especially when it comes to study in USA for Indian Students.
Personalized Approach
Learn with Fraternity acknowledges the distinctiveness of each student. Being one of the best study in USA consultants online, they take a deeply personalized approach, working closely with individuals to comprehend their goals, strengths, and preferences. This results in the creation of a customized roadmap that maximizes a student's chances of success.
Financial Aid and Scholarships
The cost of education in the United States can be a significant concern for many students, but Learn with Fraternity has a solution. Its consultants are well-equipped to identify scholarships to study in USA, grants, and financial aid opportunities that align seamlessly with a student's qualifications and aspirations.
|Best Scholarship To Study In USA
|Discipline To Study In USA
|Scholarships
|No. Of Students Who Got Scholarships In USA Through Learn With Fraternity
|Study Agriculture In USA
|- National FFA Scholarship - USDA Scholarships
|985
|Study Film Directing In USA
|- National Institutes Of Health (NIH) Undergraduate Scholarship Program - Barry Goldwater Scholarship And Excellence In Education Program
|689
|Study Biomedical Science In USA
|- Nurse Corps Scholarship Program - American Association Of Colleges Of Nursing Scholarships
|894
|Study Nursing In USA
|- National Society Of Professional Engineers (NSPE) Scholarships - Society Of Women Engineers (SWE) Scholarships
|875
|Study Engineering In USA
|- American Psychological Association (APA) Scholarships - Psi Chi Scholarships For Psychology Students
|559
Visa Assistance
Navigating the intricate U.S. visa process can be an intimidating endeavor, but with Learn with Fraternity, you get a helping hand. Being one of the best study in USA consultants online, they offer expert guidance on visa applications, interviews, and documentation, ensuring a smooth transition to the United States.
Test Preparation
For students aspiring to study in the USA, excelling in standardized tests like the GRE, SAT, or TOEFL is of paramount importance. Learn with Fraternity provides comprehensive test preparation courses and access to practice materials to help students achieve their highest scores before going to study in USA.
|Language Proficiency Test To Study In USA
|Purpose
|TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language)
|Assess English proficiency for academic purposes.
|IELTS (International English Language Testing System)
|Evaluate English language skills for academic admission.
|Duolingo English Test
|Assess English language proficiency for admission.
|PTE Academic (Pearson Test of English Academic)
|Measure English proficiency for academic admissions.
|TOEIC (Test of English for International Communication)
|Typically used for business English assessment.
|Cambridge English Exams (e.g., C1 Advanced, C2 Proficiency)
|Validate English language skills for academic purposes.
Proven Success
Learn with Fraternity, being one of the best consultants for study in USA, takes pride in its track record of successfully assisting numerous Indian students in achieving their American academic dreams. Many of its alumni have gained admission to prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Columbia, University of California, Yale and many others.
Final Verdict by SicarioAds
After extensive research and meticulous analysis, SicarioAds has reached a definitive verdict regarding the top consultants to facilitate study in USA. Drawing upon insights from numerous students, along with comprehensive testimonials and evidence, we have identified the leading study in USA consultants in this domain. The Student Helpline and Learn with Fraternity have consistently demonstrated their excellence in assisting students in their pursuit of education in the United States.
Our research, which involved seeking the perspectives and experiences of students, reaffirmed the exceptional quality of services provided by The Student Helpline and Learn with Fraternity. These consultants offer numerous ways to study in USA for Indian students and international students as well. They stand out for their ability to guide students seamlessly through the application and admission process, ensuring a hassle-free journey without unnecessary struggles.
In conclusion, SicarioAds confidently recommends The Student Helpline and Learn with Fraternity as the top study in USA consultants for aspiring students who wish to study in the USA. These consultancy services have earned their reputation for delivering outstanding support and expertise, making the dream of studying in the United States a reality with ease and efficiency.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is USA good for study and work?
Yes, the USA is a popular destination for studying and working due to its world-class universities, diverse job opportunities, and robust post-graduate work options like Optional Practical Training (OPT) and H-1B visas. It offers a conducive environment for international students to gain quality education and launch their careers. To know more about your eligibity to study in USA, visit The Student Helpline today!
How to study MBBS in USA for free?
Studying MBBS in the USA for free is typically not possible due to high tuition fees. However, you can explore scholarship to study in USA, grants, and financial aid programs offered by universities or external organizations. Maintain a strong academic record, research scholarship options, and consider part-time work to reduce costs, but full tuition-free MBBS programs are rare. For free consultation visit The Student Helpline today!
What exams are required to study in USA?
To study in USA, you'll typically need to take standardized tests like the SAT or ACT for undergraduate programs and the GRE or GMAT for graduate programs. Additionally, English proficiency exams like the TOEFL or IELTS may be required for non-native English speakers. Specific requirements vary by university and program, so check individual admissions guidelines.
Can I get a scholarship to study in USA?
Absolutely! Scholarships for studying in the USA are available to international students. Your eligibility depends on academic performance, achievements, and other factors. For more information and assistance in finding suitable scholarship to study in USA, visit The Student Helpline, a reliable resource for guidance on pursuing higher education in the USA.
How to get scholarship to study in USA?
To secure a scholarship to study in USA, research universities and external scholarship providers. Focus on academic excellence, write compelling essays, and gather strong recommendation letters. Apply to numerous scholarships, including those offered by universities, government programs, and private organizations. Meet application deadlines, and demonstrate your unique qualifications and achievements. If you wish to gain detailed knowledge regarding the same then, Learn with Fraternity is one of the best study in USA consultants online.
Exams required to study MS in USA?
To study MS in USA, you typically need to take the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) or Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) for business-related programs. Additionally, international students might need to prove English proficiency through tests like the TOEFL or IELTS, depending on the program and university.
Can I study in USA with b1 b2 visa ?
No, you cannot study in USA with a B1/B2 tourist visa. These visas are intended for temporary business or tourism purposes and do not permit full-time study. To study in USA, you need an appropriate student visa, such as an F-1 visa for academic programs or an M-1 visa for vocational courses.
How much will it cost to study in USA for Indian students?
The Study in USA cost for Indian students varies depending on the university and location. On average, undergraduate programs can range from $20,000 to $50,000 per year, while graduate programs may cost between $25,000 and $60,000 annually. Living expenses can add approximately $10,000 to $20,000 per year.
Is it worth studying in USA for Indian students?
Study in USA for Indian Students can be worthwhile due to its world-class education, diverse programs, research opportunities, and a global network. However, the decision depends on individual goals, finances, and career aspirations. Careful planning and research can help determine if studying in the USA aligns with one's educational and professional objectives. For detailed information visit The Student Helpline today!
Can I study in USA for free for Indian students?
Studying in the USA for free is rare for Indian students. However, some universities and external organizations offer scholarships and financial aid. It's advisable to explore these opportunities, maintain strong academic performance, and apply for grants to reduce the overall cost of studying in the USA. Want to take detailed information on study in USA for Indian students process? Visit Learn with Fraternity today!
How can I go study in USA?
To study in USA, follow these steps:
Research universities and programs.
Prepare for required exams (e.g., SAT, GRE, TOEFL).
Apply to universities, meeting application deadlines.
Secure financial resources (scholarships, loans).
Obtain a student visa (F-1 or M-1).
Arrange for housing and travel.
Comply with university requirements and regulations.
If you wish to seek assistance then, contact The Student Helpline, the best study in USA consultants online.
How do I get a student visa to study in USA?
To get a student visa (F-1 or M-1) for the USA:
Apply and be accepted by a U.S. institution.
Pay the SEVIS fee and receive an I-20 form.
Complete the DS-160 visa application.
Pay the visa application fee.
Schedule a visa interview at the U.S. embassy/consulate.
Attend the interview with required documents, including the I-20 form.
Pay the visa issuance fee if approved.
Wait for the visa processing and issuance.
Attend a pre-departure orientation and travel to the USA.
Want to seek in detail information for the same? Visit Learn with Fraternity today!
Which consultancy is best for study in USA?
Selecting the best consultancy to study in USA depends on individual needs and preferences. However, The Student Helpline stands out as a highly reliable consultant with a strong track record of assisting students in achieving their American academic aspirations. Their personalized guidance and comprehensive services like study loan in USA, scholarships, accommodations and more contact them today.
