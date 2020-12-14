Top 20 Facts You Must Know About Fantasy Sports

With NITI Aayog’s call for regulation of fantasy sports, the industry, which is already popular among sports fans, will get a major boost. The guidelines drafted by NITI Aayog recognise fantasy sports as a sports engagement tool and differentiate it from online gaming.

So in case you’re someone that often confused fantasy sports with online games, it’s time for a reality check. A major point of difference is that fantasy sports are based on real life sporting events and are not available 24X7, unlike online games. Besides, when it comes to fantasy sports, there’s no simulation whatsoever. They are known to increase sports consumption and are a non-addictive form of engagement.

To know more, watch this video where we tell you 20 facts you must know about fantasy sports.