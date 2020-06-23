Ever imagined what would happen if two legendary music composers from two different eras of Bollywood got together on one stage to re-create each other’s iconic songs in their own individual styles? The answer is ‘pure magic’. It would be nothing short of a historic moment. And this is exactly what MX Player’s new reality show ‘Times of Music’ promises you.This first-of-its-kind reality show features 20 composers who will mesmerise you by recreating iconic numbers.Before we tell you more, watch the trailer here.Innovative FormatRightly called The Baap Of All Music Shows, each episode of Times of Music will bring together two composers belonging to different eras. They will then reinvent each other’s popular songs while infusing them with their own signature touch. Hosted by composer Vishal Dadlani, this innovative musical show celebrates the brilliance of the old and the new.Along with enjoying spellbinding music, you also get to understand the ethos and philosophy behind each song. You see how different composers interpret songs differently and in the process, add their own magic to it. You witness the sheer amount of effort and emotions that go behind creating timeless songs.From musical trivia to untold stories, this show has everything and you hear it straight from the geniuses.Times Of Music premiered on Jun 20 and will have episodes coming out every Saturday and Sunday.Enviable Line-UpThe press conference announcing the show was also a never-before-seen virtual one where all 20 composers were present digitally.Each one of them shared their experience of working on the show, how much they enjoyed making it and what they are taking away from it. This press conference was unique as the show itself.So now, here's the best part. The celebrated duos on the 11-episode series are Salim - Sulaiman & Laxmikant - Pyarelal, Viju Shah – Mithoon, Ajay - Atul & Kalyanji - Anandji, Vishal & Shekhar - Bappi Lahiri, Anand - Milind & Sajid - Wajid, Sachin - Jigar & Euphoria, Amit Trivedi, Agnee, Shantanu Moitra - Amaal Mallik, Rajesh Roshan - Himesh Reshammiya and Indian Ocean - Sneha Khanwalkar.With Times Of Music, MX Player has truly taken things to the next level. It’s a reality show unlike anything you’ve seen until now. The first three episodes are out and are an absolute treat for music lovers. So what are you waiting for? Watch the show and surrender yourself to the brilliance of great music.