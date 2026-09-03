Orris Infrastructure on ‘Time Saved Per Day’ as Real Estate’s Next Metric

What if the value of a home was measured not only in square feet, but also in minutes saved every day?
Ten minutes saved on the school run. A hospital five minutes away instead of thirty. Everyday shopping within the neighbourhood. A shorter route to work. Easier access to an expressway when travelling across the city.
None of these appears in the traditional price-per-square-foot calculation. Yet, over years of living in a home, they can have a surprisingly large impact on quality of life.
This is why one of the next important metrics in urban real estate could be remarkably simple: How much time does your address give back to you?
People Live in Minutes, Not Kilometres
Real estate has traditionally described location through distance—kilometres from a business district, airport, highway or city centre.
But that is not how residents experience a city.
For someone leaving home at 8:30 every morning, the difference between a 15-minute and 40-minute school run matters more than the number of kilometres involved. The same applies to reaching healthcare, groceries, workplaces or places to unwind after work.
This changing perspective is particularly relevant to New Gurugram, where residential development and improving connectivity have been accompanied by the growth of schools, healthcare, retail, workplaces and everyday conveniences.
’s residential presence in Sector 85, New Gurugram, provides an interesting example.
Its delivered projects Carnation Residency and Aster Court, along with Aster Court Premier, where possession has started, form part of a 29-acre integrated development in Sector 85. Their location places residents approximately five minutes from schools including Delhi Public School in Sector 84, St. Xavier’s High School in Sector 81 and RPS International School in Sector 89. Aarvy Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital in Sector 90 is also listed at approximately five minutes away.
The significance of such proximity isn’t simply geographical. It can potentially mean fewer hours spent negotiating everyday journeys.
Carnation Residency also incorporates conveniences such as a supermarket within the complex - an example of how time-saving can sometimes begin before a resident even leaves the development.
Location Is Becoming a Daily Experience
The same Sector 85 location connects residents to larger employment and mobility destinations, where Cyber City & IGI Airport are at approximately 30 minutes from these developments.
For today’s homebuyer, this combination of local convenience and city-level connectivity is becoming increasingly meaningful.
“A homebuyer experiences a location every single day, not only when purchasing the property. That is why accessibility to schools, healthcare, workplaces, retail and major road networks has such an important role in the actual quality of life a development provides. If a well-positioned home can reduce multiple everyday journeys, the cumulative time saved over several years can become a very real form of value for the resident,” says Mr. Vishal Sabharwal, Head – Sales, Orris Group.
Could Time Become the New Luxury?
Consider a household that saves even 45 minutes across different journeys every working day.
Across 250 days, that’s more than 187 hours - or nearly eight complete days - saved in a year.
Over five years, the number begins to look much more significant.
This is also why the definition of premium real estate could gradually expand. Larger homes, specifications and amenities will continue to matter, but so will the ability to simplify everyday life.
For homebuyers evaluating property in New Gurugram, perhaps the smarter location question is therefore changing.
Not simply, “How far is everything from my home?”
But rather:
“How much of my day will I spend getting there?”
Price per square foot tells you what a home costs.
Time saved per day may tell you what its location is really worth.