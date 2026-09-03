Orris Infrastructure on ‘Time Saved Per Day’ as Real Estate’s Next Metric

What if the value of a home was measured not only in square feet, but also in minutes saved every day?

Ten minutes saved on the school run. A hospital five minutes away instead of thirty. Everyday shopping within the neighbourhood. A shorter route to work. Easier access to an expressway when travelling across the city.

None of these appears in the traditional price-per-square-foot calculation. Yet, over years of living in a home, they can have a surprisingly large impact on quality of life.

This is why one of the next important metrics in urban real estate could be remarkably simple: How much time does your address give back to you?