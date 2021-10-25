This Diwali, Prime Video Wants You To Stop Binging On Its Shows
Listen to what Kaleen Bhaiyya from 'Mirzapur' and Siddhi from 'Four More Shots Please!' have to say
“Life is what happens when you’re busy binging on your favourite shows.” Okay, these may not be the exact words of John Lennon, but don’t you think it’s true? Of late, and we’re not complaining, OTTs have become the ‘go to’ safe place for many of us when we want to unwind after a long work day. Binging on our favourite shows is what we want to do after we spend most of the day doing what we need to do. And over the events of the last couple of years, OTTs have indeed saved us from losing our minds while we were cooped up at home.
But this Diwali, Prime Video is doing something hardly any other brand would do. The leading streaming service is asking its users to NOT watch all the good stuff it has to offer. Why? Because Diwali is a time for family, and it only comes once a year. It’s the one day you should hit the pause button on your binge-watching routine, and simply do ‘Diwali’ things, whatever your definition of that could be.
To deliver this unique message, Prime Video roped in two of the most popular characters from its original shows - Kaleen Bhaiyya from Mirzapur, and Siddhi from Four More Shots Please!.
Here’s Pankaj Tripathi a.k.a. Kaleen Bhaiyya telling us why we need to log off for the day.
"I am grateful to my fans who have showered me with so much love over the past few years. I am truly humbled by all the adoration I have received from them. However, this Diwali, I want to tell my fans that Kaleen Bhaiyya would love for them to spend time with their families. Diwali gives us the opportunity to connect with our loved ones and the time spent with them adds to the joy of the festival. Kaleen Bhaiyya and the many characters that you love, will be there on Prime Video tomorrow and every other day, but Diwali should be all about family and friends."Pankaj Tripathi
And here’s Maanvi Gagroo a.k.a Siddhi, telling us why you need to actually live up to the ‘family and friends come first’ especially on Diwali.
"I have always believed in the power of friendship and feel that festivals come alive when we spend them with our friends, and of course, family. I was ecstatic to feature in the campaign because it delivers a poignant message. Over the last two years, all of us have realized the value of friends and family even more. And this festive season should give us an opportunity to thank them for being there for us – while being responsible and safe. As for your on-screen friends from Prime Video, we will, always be there for you!"Maanvi Gagroo
So please, for one day, take a break from getting your dopamine fix from OTTs, and live it to the fullest with friends and family. Prime Video won't hold that against you.
