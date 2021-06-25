The Search For India’s Next Poker Superstars Is On! Are You Game?

While the world has been debating if the Olympics should be held this year or not, while huge spectator tournaments like IPL and UFC pay-per-views have had to rethink their entire programing schedule due to the pandemic, another mega event has been brewing in the background, where the best of the best are poised to face off against each other and the stakes are high. How high, you ask? How does a guaranteed total prize pool worth ₹15 crore sound? And the best part - the tournament is open for all!

We are obviously talking about the National Poker Series - a poker tournament of epic proportions that provides a stage for players as well as enthusiasts of all skill levels to shine and show the world what they’re all about. Yes, just like any other sport, skill is the key to success in poker. You don’t just play the hand you’re dealt, but you also play your opponent. Every round involves reading your opponents’ minds and figuring out their strategies. Think of it like chess but you have to deal with seven other people at the table. See what we mean?